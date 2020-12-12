He taught me that if someone doesn’t see the point of what you are doing they lack “vision”, carry on and dazzle them with your creation when they see your final product. No matter how long it takes. In his case, it took eight phenomenal decades.
He had vision, dedication and artistic ability on a level that never ceased to amaze us. He once admitted to us children, that he would never tell us the full extent of his projects, as he knew we would have quit helping once we saw the true scope of the project… What we saw as chain gang type of labor he saw as the happiest times of his day. He instilled in his children a work ethic that can’t be shaken; (I’m not sure if we should thank him for that!)
Joe was proudest of the legacy he built that started with convincing his father to purchase the Chapman house at the point in Morristown. 60 odd years, many lawn mowing machines, and Craig’s Ford front end loader later we are enjoying a beautifully landscaped property he created with sweat, not cash. He wasn’t supposed to use Craig’s loader and would put it back where Craig left it long enough for it to cool off before Craig came home. Craig wasn’t fooled.
Between Joe and Shirley, they created a home at the Point in Morristown that drew in friends and extended family 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Joe had a vitality that was like a lightning rod to which we were all drawn. Our cousins are still like siblings and family friends are simply family. No matter if it was projects at the point, catering, ice skating or picnics on the islands, our small family was always surrounded and supported by others who wanted to join in the experience. I can’t count high enough to include all of the people he drew into our lives and made us rich with their interest and entertainment.
Joe is survived by his lively and staunch ally Shirley of Morristown and three children Aaron (wife Cheryl Young, grandchildren Michaela and Seamus), Albert (wife Ellen Gemperlein, grandchildren Chloe and Ben) and Yvonne all currently residing on Bozeman, Montana.
He is predeceased by a son, Craig McDonald and two sisters, Catherine “Bambi” Outterson McDonald and Ellen Lynch Magee.
Joe was born on February 2, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Albert William and Susan (Bernier) McDonald. He was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy, St Lawrence University and Cornell School of Hotel Administration. He served as a management trainee with the International Hotels in Calgary, Alberta and was a manager at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff Alberta (where he met Shirley). In 1960, Mr. McDonald was a professional ice skater with the Ice Capades, Inc. While in college, he became the assistant buyer at St. Lawrence Antique Shop in Morristown, NY, which he owned and operated from 1967 to 1971. Joe was married to the former Shirley Hanson on December 19, 1966. Later he went to work as the Food Services Director for United Helpers and then Claxton-Hepburn. From 1968 to 1997 Joe and Shirley ran a catering business “Gourmet Catering” and a greasy spoon diner “Joe’s Grub” from 1988 to 1998. One of his first semi retirement projects was writing a biography of his father “Albert of Ogdensburg”.
My god will he be missed.
Donations may be made to in Joe’s memory to the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Morris Street Morristown, NY 13664, Gateway Museum, 309 Main Street Morristown, NY 13664, Hong Kong Harbor and The Frederic Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
