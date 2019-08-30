Funeral services for David J. McLellan, age 64, of Ormond Beach, FL and Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. McLellan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. David is survived by a son, David Christopher McLellan and his wife, Bane of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Spencer Ann and Lila B.; four brothers, Thomas C. McLellan of Port Orange, FL, William P. McLellan of Ogdensburg, NY, James J. McLellan of Ormond Beach, FL and Timothy J. McLellan and his wife, Jeannine, of Ogdensburg, NY; three sisters, Mary Victoria Hebert of Ormond Beach, FL, Kathleen M. O’Malia and her husband, Ed, of Ormond Beach, FL, and Mary Denise of Brooklyn, NY. He is predeceased by his parents Dennis E. and Elizabeth S. McLellan, and a brother, Teddy. David was also affectionately known as “Uncle Dave” to many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. David was born on October 5, 1954, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Dennis and Elizabeth (Saunders) McLellan. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later went on to attend Hudson Valley Community College and graduated with a degree in Mortuary Science from ATC Canton College. David married Shelley A. Richardson in 1978 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. David was previously employed by the Augsbury Oil Corporation at their Plattsburgh, NY branch, working his way up from tank wagon driver to Supervisor of the company’s convenience stores in the Adirondack counties. Mr. McLellan later assumed ownership as the third generation of McLellan Funeral Home in 1988. David was currently employed as a funeral director for Lohman Funeral Home in Ormond Beach, FL. David was heavily involved in the community, serving as member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club, Elks Club and Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the NYS Funeral Directors Association and served on the Board of Directors of Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. In addition to being an active parishioner of St. Brendan’s Church in Ormond Beach, FL, Dave also enjoyed being a part of the Ormond Beach community, spending time with friends and coworkers, usually over a beer and a burger at Fletcher’s Irish Pub. David was happiest when standing by the grill or on a clean boat surrounded by family and friends. His ultimate happy place was spending time with his son, daughter in law, and beautiful granddaughters, who affectionately knew him simply as “Dabo,” whom he loved more than “a million ocean boats.” Thanks to a heart transplant in 2011, David was able to attend his son’s wedding and spend precious time with his granddaughters and family. Donations may be made in David’s memory to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) at https://unos.org/give/. Please consider Donating Life by becoming an organ donor.
