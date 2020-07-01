David J. Nellis of Sackets Harbor passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
David was born in Watertown on January 9, 1935, the son of Leone E. and Nellie E. Nellis.
He lived in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School in 1952. For a time he worked for Northern Asphalt then enlisted in the Coast Guard. He was stationed at Cape May, N.J. and also served 19 months on a Lightship off the New Jersey Coast.
He met his future wife, Eleanor Hitchen in North Cape May, N.J. and the married on October 26, 1957, the day after his discharge. The wedding took place in the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church in Cold Spring, N.J. They lived in Watertown while building their home outside Sackets Harbor.
Dave was employed by the New York State D.O.T. as an engineer until his retirement in 1992.
He was a member of Sackets Harbor Volunteer Fire Dept., serving as Second Assistant Chief, a member of the Community Advisory Board for WPBS, serving as Chairman; a member of the Architectural Committee and Finance Committee for the new building for Hay Memorial Library, also serving as a Trustee, a member of Post 1757 American Legion in Sackets Harbor, and a member of PEF.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, cruising, following football and NASCAR. He and his wife were fortunate to visit all of the 50 states and 34 countries.
Dave is survived by his wife Eleanor, Sackets Harbor; his son and daughter-in-law David L. and Karen Nellis; his daughter and son-in-law Amy L. and James Gowan, Watertown; a grandson and wife, John and Kerstin Nellis, Germany; a granddaughter Beth Nellis and great grandson Jacob Nellis, Germany.
He was predeceased by a brother Leon Nellis in Connecticut and a brother Ralph Nellis, Sackets Harbor and a sister Sally Hoffman of Sackets Harbor.
There will be no calling hours and his remains will be cremated; however there will be a Memorial Reception at his home on a date to be determined.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter and donations may be made to Hay Memorial Library in Sackets Harbor or Sackets Harbor Volunteer Fire Dept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.