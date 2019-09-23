SACKETS HARBOR, NY- David John DuPre’, 62, of Shipyard Apartments, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his brother, Joe’s house.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
David was born on May 31, 1957, in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Alfred and Joanne Rolph-DuPre’.
He loved his Boston Terrier, Rocky. He enjoyed traveling and fishing.
David is survived by his siblings; Catherine, Amanda, Guy Bink, and Joe. Along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 25 at 4PM at the funeral home 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
RIP Brother, we miss and love you very much.
