David John McKenna, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away February 3, 2022 at the age of 68. David was born in Carthage, NY on April 3, 1953. He graduated from Carthage Central High School, and he worked as a millwright at Climax Manufacturing in Carthage for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rose Mckenna; a sister, Betty McKenna Mealus; an uncle, Chuck McKenna; and an infant son, Troy David McKenna.
Survivors include his wife, Bev McKenna; daughters, Michelle Sheltray and Kiley Covey (Danny); sons Michael McKenna and David McKenna (Lindsey); siblings James McKenna (Nalanie), Dennis McKenna (Peggy), Sharon Steffy (Glenn), Daniel McKenna (Michele), Bonnie Phillips (Rick), Timothy McKenna (Bobbi), brother-in-law Peter Mealus, 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
David was an avid hunter, an extraordinary husband, dad, brother, poppy and grandpa who loved his family endlessly.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Catch-A-Dream Foundation at catchadream.org.
