CARTHAGE – David K. Dawes 73, died Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.
David was born in Carthage on May 31, 1946 the son of the late Emmanuel James and Geraldine Delores Baker Dawes. He graduated from Augustinian Academy. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam War. He was a draftsman for various companies in the, Travis Pruitt and Associates Consulting Services in the Georgia area his last local job was for Rist-Frost- Warneck and Partners Consulting Engineers in Watertown, New York.
Surviving is a brother, Harold Dawes of Carthage; and a sister, Anita Armstrong, Kansas City; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by her sisters, Alma Frezza, Rita Cain, and Emily Butler-Frezza.
He was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church, member of the National American Legion.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:00am-10:00am prior to the mass at church.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00am at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage, NY. Burial will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, NY. Online condolence can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
