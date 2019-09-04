CARTHAGE – David K. Dawes 73, died Tuesday afternoon, September 3, 2019 at the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Room.
David was born in Carthage on May 31, 1946 the son of the late Emmanuel James and Geraldine Delores Baker Dawes.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolence can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
