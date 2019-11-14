David K. Richards, 58, passed away in Albany on November 3 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was a graduate of Mexico Academy and Central School and Clarkson University, and recently retired as an Engineer from the NYSDOT. He was predeceased by his father, Kenvyn B. Richards, and his second wife Linda. He is survived by his mother Jane Richards, companion Vicky Daskaloudi, children Chelsea (Chris) Thurston, Maxwell (Gracie), Jack, and 3 grandchildren. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at Restaurant Navona, 289 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, on December 1, from 2:00 to 4:00.
David K. Richards
