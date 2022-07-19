David L. Bonney, 76, Cape Vincent, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.
He was born June 18, 1946 in Watertown, son of Lyle G. and Frances (Digoate) Bonney and graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. He married Janet M. Blake on August 17, 1968 and she died February 23, 2004. Dave then married Janyth L. Killam on April 29, 2006 in Watertown.
In his life, he was employed by the Watertown Daily Times, Hunt-Wesson Grocery Products Co., Wells Communication, and Converse Labs.
He was active in civic affairs. He was a former member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 259 and a life member and past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 496. Dave was a life member and past president of Jefferson County Firefighters Association, a life member and past chief of the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department, and an honorary member of both the Glen Park and Morristown Volunteer Fire Departments. He was a member and founder of the 1000 Islands Hose Haulers Antique Fire Truck Club.
Dave was an active member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board. He served as a member of the Old Newsboy community and served as chairperson for a number of years. From 1978 - 1981, he was a Town of Pamelia justice.
Along with his wife, Janyth, Dave is survived by his daughter and her husband Sarah E. and Thomas H. Martilotta, Jr., Cape Vincent; son David M. Bonney, Cape Vincent; “bonus” daughter and her husband Melissa and Richard Harvey, Henderson; grandson Owen Bonney; and several cousins.
A celebration of life for David will be held on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Cape Vincent Fire Hall followed by a luncheon. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.