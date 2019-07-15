David L. Massey, 73, Military Rd., Watertown, passed away Sunday morning on July 14th at his home with his children at his side.
The funeral for Dave will be 11 am Thursday July 18th at the Stone Presbyterian Church, Chestnut St., Watertown with Pastor Libby (Elizabeth) Moses, officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4 pm – 7 pm on Wednesday, July 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Justin Hall, Dexter and his son Scott, Watertown; a grandson, A.J. Hall, Dexter; his grandchildren of the heart Donielle Kilionski, Dalton and Dayna Hall, Jacob Grant, Gavin, Jacob, Adam and Anna King; nine Bradish cousins who were all very special to him; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who considered Dave their “bonus” father after the passing of his brothers and sisters at early ages.
He was predeceased by his wife Lyndell; 4 brothers, Edward, Charles, Robert and Donald Massey and 3 sisters Ruth Bondellio, Beatrice Bradley and Louise Kalk.
David was born in Watertown on December 24th, 1945, the youngest of 8 children to Edward and Florence Johnson Massey. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1965. Following his high school education, he served in the US Navy from 1965 and was honorably discharged in December of 1967.
David married his high school sweetheart, Lyndell Bolton, on August 17, 1968 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown. Dave worked in his family’s various furniture stores in the north country before founding and opening the Hang Up Put Down Shoppe on Mill St. with his wife in 1976. Dave and Lyndell moved the store to its present location on Factory Street in 1980. The store continues to be operated by their daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Justin Hall. Lyndell passed away on February 7th, 2019.
Dave and Lyndell loved to deep sea fish while spending many winters in Florida. David was an accomplished tennis player. He was a member of the Stone Presbyterian Church, Brownville Legion, and a life member of the Watertown Elks Lodge.
Dave loved spending time with his extended family. He and Lyndell hosted many memorable parties at their house over the years.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 2433 Erie Blvd East, Syracuse or to the Stone Presbyterian Church, Chestnut St., Watertown.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
