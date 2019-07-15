David L. Massey, 73, Watertown, co-founder of the Hang Up Put Down Store, Factory St., passed away Sunday morning, July 14th at his home.
Among his survivors is his daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Justin Hall and his son Scott.
His wife Lyndell, passed away February 7th of this year.
Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
