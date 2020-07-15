David L. Roberts, 78, of County Rt. 189, Lorraine, passed away July 14, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born on March 27, 1942 in Lorraine, NY, son of Lawrence and Retha (Johnson) Roberts, he attended school in Mannsville.
Following school he entered the US Army on September 12, 1966 and was honorably discharged on August 25, 1967. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
He married Jo Ann Staub in 1991 and the couple resided in Lorraine. David retired from Great Lakes Cheese Co. in Adams after working there for many years.
He and his wife enjoyed wintering in Zephyrhills, FL. He was an avid Yankees and Nascar fan, he enjoyed riding motorcycles when he was younger and playing cards.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Jo Ann Staub, Lorraine; his three children and their spouses, David (Michelle) Roberts, Lorraine, Jason (Shelia) Roberts, Clay, NY, Jennifer Roberts, Watertown; Jason and Jennifer’s mother, Karen Pitcher; his step children, Jim (Wendy) Staub, Calcium, Kevin (Lynne) Feal-Staub, VT; two brothers and their wives, Dennis (Sandy) Roberts, Black River, Danny(Donna)Roberts, Adams Center, a sister and two brothers in law, Doris and George Bell, Tarpon Springs, FL and Robert Di Diego, NJ; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a son, Jeff Roberts, a daughter, Debbie Brady, his first wife, Sandy, a sister, Diane Di Diego and a brother, Dewey Roberts.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home. A private graveside service for immediate family will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23rd in Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville.
Donations may be made to South Jeff Rescue Squad 38 Main St., Adams, NY 13605
Online condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneral home.com
