Boonville - David Leonard Brown, 83, of Boonville Road, husband of Leone Spencer Brown passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.
David was born July 15, 1938 in the town of Port Leyden son of the late James Leonard Brown and Edith M. Mooney. David spent his childhood with his beloved aunt and uncle Hank and Florence LaLonde of Port Leyden. David spent four honorable years (1955-1959) in United States Navy as a navigator bombardier.
He returned to Port Leyden and married his sweetheart “Onie” October 14, 1960. David was very passionate about his lifelong career driving truck. He regaled everyone with tales of time on the road. He and his wife Onie devoted 15 years running the family business, ”The Black River Inn”, where he forged many endearing friendships with employees and customers.
David was a loving father and family man. Anyone who knows David knew his, marriage to Onie was a marriage people wish for. Warm, loving, devoted and compassionate. David belonged to the Forest Presbyterian Church in Lyons falls, NY. He was an active member of the Port Leyden Fire Dept. from 1960-1981. He was a proud member of the VFW in Lowville, NY and the American Legion in Boonville, NY.
In addition to his wife Onie, David is survived by two sons, three daughters, two sons-in-law and one daughter-in-law: David and Regina Brown of Port Leyden, NY, Debbie and David VanHorn of Carthage, NY, Darrin Brown of Lakeland, Florida, Denise Foley of Glenfield, NY, and Deana and Brian VanNest of Pawleys Island, SC, eight grandchildren and five great grandsons, a sister Donna and James Moore of Port Leyden, NY and a brother Theodore and Andrea McCall of Port Leyden, NY.
Calling hours will be Sunday evening, August 8, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00 pm, at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville. A funeral service will be held Monday morning, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Military services will immediately follow at Port Leyden Cemetery as well as a reception at Port Leyden Fire Hall.
David wished that any donations be made to the Lewis County Humane Society.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
