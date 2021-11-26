David M. Bigelow, 64, Watertown, passed away Sunday, November 21st, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. Among her survivors is his wife, Kim. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.
David M. Bigelow
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.