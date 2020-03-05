GLENFIELD- David M. Gydesen, 48, of River Street., passed away early Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, surrounded by his loved ones.
The funeral will be at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Lowville. Calling hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church. Spring burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 3G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343 or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two sons, David Jr. and Dylan; his parents, Marilyn and Raymond Armfield of Lyons Falls; Gordon and Bonnie Gydesen of Lowville; his maternal grandmother, Shela Luther of Lyons Falls; his siblings, Melissa and Steven Griffin;, Angel Gydesen and her companion, Garrett Ostrom, Timmy Gydesen and his companion, Krista, Cory Morrison, Crystal Morrison and her companion Scott, Dawn Armfield and her companion Mark Peters, Carol Ann Armfield Thomas and her husband, David, Jessie Armfield and her companion, Jeremy Hicks; his mother and father-in-law, Clifford and Margaret Scougal and their children, Jennie, Mark, Cathy, and Audrey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Nelson Luther; his paternal grandparents, Francis and Lois Gydesen; a brother, Raymond Armfield, Jr.; an uncle, Thomas Gydesen; mother-in-law, Sharon Dekin; and a brother-in-law, Bryan Stevenson.
David was born on April 21, 1971 in Watertown, NY, a son of Gordon and Marilyn Luther Gydesen. He graduated from NYSSD, Rome, NY on 1991. He worked for Kraft in Lowville while in school and continued to work there for many years. On April 8, 2006, he married Brenda Scougal at the Nazarene Church, Carthage with Pastor Kramer officiating. He was a member of Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Lowville. He was also a member of 3G Fire Department and the NRA. As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling and boating. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, attending family gatherings, watching his boys play basketball, and taking them to Monster Jam. He was an avid 49ers fan.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.