Calling hours for David M. Honan will be Thursday from 4pm -7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be Friday at 11 am at Holy Family Church. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery Lackawanna, NY on Monday, January 25. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
