David M. LaQuay, Mannsville, passed away Thursday, June 30th at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident for the past 3 months. He was 90 years old.
David was born on June 26, 1932, the son to the late Orville N. and Dorothy Ford LaQuay. Following graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1952, and was honorably discharged in 1954.
David married Mary Capito on July 16, 2005, with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating.
He worked for several years as a mill wright at St. Regis Papermill, retiring when the mill closed. David was a hard worker and always found ways to keep himself busy. For many years he enjoyed helping to mow the Maplewood Cemetery in Mannsville.
David was a member of the Mannsville United Methodist Church, Bethany Lodge -821, Black River and the Rising Light Lodge -506, Belleville for 45 years.
Surviving is his wife, MaryAlice LaQuay, Mannsville; son, Randy (Marcia) LaQuay, Watertown; daughter, Cindy (Marty) Smith, Theresa; stepson, Matthew (Colette) Bingham, GA; stepdaughter, Debbie (Jim) Joyner, Mannsville; sister, Linda (Alex) Kiliszewski, 18 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his 4 brothers, Richard, Stanley, Darwin and Harold, sister, Marjorie McGee and his infant sister Florence Marilyn LaQuay.
David enjoyed square dancing, taking bus trips, and exploring the great outdoors with his wife MaryAlice.
Per his wishes there will not be any services held. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
