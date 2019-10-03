Milton — David M. Wires, 59, died Sept. 26, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.
A Funeral Service will be held immediately following visiting hours at 7 pm in the Funeral Home.
To view David’s complete obit. or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.