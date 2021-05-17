Canton - David Malcolm Brill, 73, of Canton, died April 18, 2021 at Glen Island Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in New Rochelle, NY.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 9 E. Main Street, Canton with Fr. Church Smith and Fr. Christopher Brown as co-celebrants.
Memorial contributions may be made to Orchestra of Northern New York, P.O. Box 488 Potsdam, NY 13676 or to The Wounded Warriors Project.
David was born December 1, 1947 in West Chester County, NY. He was a veteran of the US Army Special Forces, serving in South East Asia during Vietnam.
He retired as a Critical Care Registered Nurse from EJ Noble Hospital in Gouverneur. Previously he worked at a number of hospitals on Long Island. He was also employed as an investigator for Wells Fargo and as a corrections officer and nurse for Nassau County Jail.
David was the last of his immediate family. He is survived by his domestic/ life partner Phoebe Rogerson of Canton. The couple had their union blessed by the Episcopal Church and Fr. Craig Hacker in Maine on October 15, 2013.
He moved to the North Country in 2001, living in Harrisville, NY until 2008 at which time he moved to Canton.
David was a communicant of Grace Church and most recently Trinity Episcopal Church in Potsdam. He had also been a Lay Minister for Trinity Episcopal Church in Morley. While living in Long Island, he was a member of Schutzen Corps German Shooting Club.
Some of his interests were target shooting and hunting, including big game hunting trips to Canada. He was a firearm enthusiast and took a number of gunsmithing courses through Ruger Firearms. He was a Confederate, WWI and Rough Riders reenactor and volunteered at Lorenzo Driving Competition in Edwardian Dress. He also enjoyed various types of music, especially classical.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation services is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
