David P. Hagan, 84, Huntersville, NC, formerly in Black River, NY, died on September 10th peacefully in his home.
Mr. Hagan retired from the Real Estate Division of the New York State Department of Transportation in 1991 after 34 years of service and from the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1996.
Born June 25, 1936 in Lowville, NY, son of Powers G. and Marion Campbell Hagan, he graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1954. Before entering the U.S. Army, he attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He served with the Sixth Armored Cavalry Regiment in Germany from 1955 through 1956. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant.
He married Deanna M. Drake on July 7, 1979 at Fort Drum, NY.
Surviving besides, his wife, are a son and his wife, Michael and Melinda, Newport News, VA, and two daughters and their husbands, Lisa and Keenan Stroop, Brandywine, WV, Michelle and Mark Shields, Huntersville, NC; a sister, Sister Mary Aquinas Hagan (deceased 2018), and three granddaughters and one great grandson.
Mr. Hagan was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1400, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Highway Engineers. He was also a member of American Legion Post 61 and Sixth US Cavalry Association, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
For many years Mr. Hagan was an old car enthusiast, participating in area car shows with his vehicles, including his last antique car, a 1940 Buick Century. He was a long-time member of the Buick Club of America. In addition, he was an avid World War II history buff. He donated postcards of the early history of Pine Camp to the present Fort Drum Museum.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601
There are no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10am at Saint Anthony’s Church with Reverend Mickey Demo and Reverend Donald Robinson concelebrating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery Theresa, NY with military honors. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
