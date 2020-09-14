David P. Hagan

David Powers Hagan, 84, Huntersville, NC, formerly of Black River, NY, died on September 10 peacefully in his home. Mr. Hagan retired from the Real Estate Division of the New York State Department of Transportation in 1991 after 34 years of service and from the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1996. He belonged to Saint Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, NC after leaving his former parish of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Watertown, NY.
Born June 25, 1936 in Lowville, NY, son of Powers Gabriel and Marion Campbell Hagan, he graduated from Philadelphia High School in 1954. Before entering the U.S. Army, he attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He served with the Sixth Armored Cavalry Regiment in Germany from 1955 through 1956. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant.
He married Deanna Mary Drake on July 7, 1979 at Fort Drum, NY. Surviving besides his wife, are a daughter Michelle Lynn and her husband Mark Robert Shields and from a previous marriage to Norma Taylor, a son Michael David Hagan and his wife Melinda Sue and a daughter Lisa Debra and her husband Keenan Wayne Stroop. David has three granddaughters and one great grandson. His sister, Sister Mary Aquinas Hagan, S.S.J. predeceased him in death in 2018.
Mr. Hagan was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1400, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 496, and the New York State Association of Highway Engineers. He was also a member of American Legion Post 61 and Sixth US Cavalry Association, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
For many years Mr. Hagan was an old car enthusiast, participating in area car shows with his vehicles, including his last antique car, a 1940 Buick Century. He was a long-time member of the Buick Club of America. In addition, he was an avid World War II history buff. He donated postcards of the early history of Pine Camp to the present Fort Drum Museum.
Funeral arrangements are being made through D.L. CaIarco Funeral Home, Inc. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 850 Arsenal Street at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY with military honors. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at dlcalarco.com
