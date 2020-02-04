Louisville: David R. Lakins, Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on February 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 16, 1944 to the late Margaret (Martin) and Floyd Lakins. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Family and friends may call at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ at 39 West Orvis Street on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 2:30 to 4:30 P.M with a service to follow with Rev. Judy Van Kennen officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Massena Moose Lodge located at 4 Ames St., Massena following the service. Memorial contributions in Dave’s memory may be acknowledged with the Parkinson’s Foundation of New York; 1000 Elmwood Avenue Rochester, NY 14620, American Heart Association; 2 S Clinton St -305, Syracuse, NY 13202 or The Emmanuel Congregational Church, 39 West Orvis St, Massena, NY 13662.
For more information or to share online condolences and memories of David with his family, please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
