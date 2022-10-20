David R. Lovenguth, 80, of Williamstown, NY; son of Robert and Isabel Halliday Lovenguth; passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home, after a long battle with cancer. David is survived by his wife, Peggy Rowe Lovenguth; his daughter, Michelle (Jim) McNamara; his son David H. (Laura) Lovenguth; four grandchildren, Brianna McNamara, Justin Lovenguth, Jacob Lovenguth and Jordan Lovenguth, three sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and his brother, Loren (Val) Lovenguth. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Vicki Tilton. Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hillsboro Cemetery, Camden, NY. Arrangements are in care of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main Street, Camden, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of David to: The Williamstown Library, P.O. Box 4, Williamstown, NY, 13493, 315-964-2802, and/or Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY, 13088, 315-634-1100.
