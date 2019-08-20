David R. Monroe 64 of Pittsburg P.A. formally of Watertown NY, passed away August 4th. He is Predeceased by his father & mother Ansel B & Virginia A (Ginny) Monroe. He is survived by a Son Bejamin R. Monroe and a brother Stephen R. & (Elaine) Monroe and several nieces & newphews. There will be no services.
David R. Monroe
