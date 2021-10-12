A Memorial Service for David R. Peterson, who passed away September 1, 2020, will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, West Orvis Street, in Massena, New York. A visitation hour will begin at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m.
David R. Peterson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
