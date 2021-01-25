David Richard Rarick, Rodman, passed away Tuesday, January 19 at his home while under the care of his family. He was 44 years old when he lost his valiant and courageous fight against cancer.
Born in Watertown NY July 29, 1976, David was the son of Michael and June (Lester) Rarick. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1994. David earned an Associate’s Degree from Jefferson Community College, then a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forest Engineering from SUNY ESF. He later earned his Professional Engineer License.
David worked as a Professional Engineer 2 for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
David married Rachel Briggs on June 4, 2005 at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. Together they had two beautiful children and he enjoyed camping, hunting, spending time with family and friends, family movie nights with his wife and children, and making great memories together. David was a very loving and devoted family man. He loved his entire extended family and his friends and co-workers.
David is survived by his wife, Rachel, daughter Evelyn, son Michael, his parents, Michael and June (Lester) Rarick, Watertown; sister and brother-in-law Amy and Mike Loudner, nieces Audrey and Vivian, Cicero, NY. He is also survived by his cousin, Dawn (David) Harrienger, Adams Center, NY, with whom he had a special bond, and his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Laurie Briggs of Henderson NY, his brother and sister-in-law Zachary Briggs and Shannon Dowty of Chicago Il, His sister and brother-in-law Nicole (Briggs) and Skyler Barney, Adams, NY, his sister-in-law Shannon Briggs of Troy, NY, and so many other family members and close friends who loved and cherished him.
David was predeceased by his infant brother, Michael, his maternal grandparents, Fred and Edith (White) Lester and paternal grandparents, Loren Myron and M.R. Lillian (Gauthier) Rarick.
Due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made, in David’s honor, to your local food pantry or school backpack program.
