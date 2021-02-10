David W. Barboza, 72, of 3 Liberty St., West Carthage, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
David was born, November 18, 1948 in Acushnet, MA, the son of the late Zacharias and Aurora (Baptiste) Barboza. He was a graduate of New Bedford, High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Army on June 27,1966 with the 18th Army Band at Fort Devins, MA until June of 1969. He served for 6 years with the Mass. Army National Guard in B BTRY, 1st BN, 211th FA. He reenlisted with the Army in March of 1980 and rejoined the 18th Army Band at Ft. Devins until 1984. From 1985-1987, he served with the 298th Berlin BDE Band, in Berlin, Germany, 1988-1989 with the 389th Army Band in Ft. Monmouth, NJ and in February of 1989 with the 10th AG Band at Ft. Drum for a year and then the 10th Mountain Division Band at Ft. Drum until he was honorably discharged on April 1, 1995. He married the former Kathy A. Naro on February 19, 1982 at Ayer, MA.
He was member of the North Country Fellowship Church, a life member of the VFW Post - 7227 of Carthage, Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Black River Ambulance Squad and a former member of the W. Carthage, Deferiet and Herrings Vol. Fire Depts.
He is survived by his wife: Kathy A. Barboza of West Carthage, three sons: Christopher (Tonya) Barboza of Carthage, Joel Barboza and his fiancé’ Nicole of West Carthage and Kevin (Diana) Barboza of New Bedford, MA,; one daughter: Rochelle (Christopher) Arruda of Fairhaven, MA, 8 Grandchildren, one brother and his wife: Gary (Ann) Barboza of Fall River, MA; Father and Mother in-law: Richard and Theresa Naro; Sister in-law: Brenda (Joe) McChessney; Brother in-law: James Naro; his beloved dog “Buddy;” and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, David Barboza.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, viewing will be held privately by the family. Spring burial with military honors will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Carthage at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com
