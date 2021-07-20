Graveside services for David W. Stout Jr., age 82 of Brier Hill will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Ingham Cemetery with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Stout passed away on Saturday February 20, 2021. Arrangement are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home
David W. Stout Jr.
