David W. Thomas, 85, Rodman, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born on June 23, 1934 in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Dorothy (Glasier) Thomas. He graduated from Adams High School in 1951.
He married E. Jane Stewart on April 28, 1956 at the Adams Village Baptist Church.
David enlisted in the US Army in 1957 and was stationed in Germany where he and his wife resided until he was honorably discharged in 1959. The couple settled in Rodman where he worked with his father for many years selling and servicing TV’s. He then began his 20 year career as a rural mail carrier in Rodman. He later transferred to the Adams Center Post Office where he continued delivering mail until he retired.
Following their retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Europe and Central America. David recently traveled to Africa in 2018 to attend his son’s wedding. Along with traveling, David enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and going to the casino. Dave was a former member of the Rodman Fire Department.
Dave will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 63 years, Jane, three sons and their wives, Mike and Hilda Thomas, Fayetteville, NY, Randy and Patti Thomas, Rodman, Jody and Susan Thomas, Rodman, three daughters and their husbands, Tracy and Robert Nichols, Adams, Pam and Mike Ratliff, Rodman, Becky and Wes Clark, Kutztown, PA, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joan Mills, a great grandson, Aiden Ratliff and a daughter in law, Linda Thomas.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 9th at Fairview Cemetery in Rodman.
Donations may be made to the Copenhagen Central School Backpack Program, PO Box 30, Copenhagen, NY 13626
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.