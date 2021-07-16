David Wayne Jenkins, 58, of Greenville, S.C. passed away July 3rd, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. David grew up on the family farm in Winthrop, NY and moved to South Carolina shortly after graduating from Brasher Falls Central School. He is the son of Kay Ramsdell Jenkins and the late Porter Edmond Jenkins of Winthrop. He is also survived by his wife, Michele Brazell Jenkins; a son, Benjamin Meyer Jenkins (Karina Maron) and grandson, Owen Aleksander Jenkins, of Waynesboro, VA; a daughter, Amanda Jenkins Heggen (Hans Olav Heggen) of Bekkestua, Norway; a brother Robert Jenkins (Jackie) and sister Miriam MacKinnon (Bill), both of Winthrop, NY, a niece and nephews. David was an employee of Albany International. David’s Christian faith was a very important part of his life and he was a dedicated member of Pebble Creek Baptist Church. David had a farmboy work ethic and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was a South Carolina Gamecock and Green Bay Packers fan, and loved to play golf and fish, but most of all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of life was held at Pebble Creek Baptist Church on July 8th.
