Gouverneur - A celebration of life will be held for David White Sr. on Saturday, May 14th at 11:30 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with burial to follow in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are prior from 10-11:30 am and a celebration of life reception will follow the burial at 1:30 pm at Mullin’s Restaurant, Gouverneur. Mr. White passed away on December 21, 2020.
David White Sr.
