David William Shearer died peacefully on Tuesday December 17 at the age of 85 after an acute, sudden illness.
David grew up in depression era Middleport, NY along the Erie Canal, the eldest son of William Shearer and Phedora (Leet) the local grocer and a school teacher. A childhood tinkering with cars and machines lead to a scholarship at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he was active in the Outing Club and earned a B.S. in Metallurgy in 1956. After Army service at a research base in Thule Greenland, David earned his MBA From Harvard (after nearly being thrown out and sweet talking his way back in) in 1965 where he met his wife Alice (Morse) on the tennis courts. He loved the outdoors whether it was canoeing, hiking, or camping.
David and Alice raised their children William, Peter and Marjorie in Worcester, MA before moving to Northampton in 1977, where he was VP of commercial lending at Northampton Institution for Savings. From 1985-2003 David was active in real estate development in Massachusetts and Watertown, NY.
David was a quiet and thoughtful man. He was very active in Northampton community affairs spending time as the President of Trustees of Forbes Library, President of the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, and on the Board of Public Works. He recently created Northampton’s Reuse & ReCenter Swap Shop at the Glendale Road Transfer Station, He was often found in the reading room of the Forbes Library catching up on current events and investment strategies.
David is survived by Alice, his wife of 55 years; his son William Darcy and his wife Patricia Darcy of Hendersonville, NC; his son Peter Shearer and his husband Dan Gallagher and their son Ian of New York, NY; his daughter Marjorie Shearer and her husband Gregory Shearer and their children Henry and Audrey of South Deerfield, MA; and David’s brother Richard Shearer and his wife Leslie of Littleton, CO. He left us all with a love of the outdoors and a spirit of kindness and inquiry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To further spread David’s inquisitive spirit, donations can be made to The Forbes Library of Northampton, MA. https://forbeslibrary.org/giving/
