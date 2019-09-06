Dawn A. Thurber
Dawn A. Thurber Born: September 18, 1975; Springfield, MA, Died: August 31, 2019; Parishville, NY.
It seems to have happened again! My plans have been ruined. I had just secured two great jobs and was moving back to Massachusetts. The thoughtless actions of selfish individual cancelled my husband, Thomas “Tank” Sanner and my next adventure.
Now I sit here at the pearly gates hoping God enjoys my sense of humor. I know I wasn’t perfect but I hope my score card shows I tried hard to lend a hand to those in need.
Cry if you must but then toss your head back and laugh. Toast a drink to our memories, enjoy a brownie and smile as I’m okay.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Renewal House, 3 Chapel Street, Canton, NY, 13617. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
