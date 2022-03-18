Dawn Aurice Pircsuk

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.