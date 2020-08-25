MASSENA – Dawn C. Boice, 81, a resident of Grassmere Terrace, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Dawn was born on December 21, 1938 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Gerald Joseph and Margaret M. (Stephenson) Richards. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School where she graduated in 1957 as the class valedictorian. She first married Gerald J. Bourdeau and was blessed with 6 children before he predeceased her in 1987. She later married Clifford Boice, he predeceased her in 2003.
As a young woman, she worked for a time at Norfolk Paper Mill and the B&D Pharmacy. After her marriage, she devoted her life to raising her family. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, playing bingo and her computer. She loved spending time with her family and best friends, Barb Cappione and Jackie Holmes. In recent years, she became an avid fan of Massena Red Raider and Potsdam Bears Hockey Team – following her grandson, Tyler.
Dawn is survived by her children and their spouses, Tami (Harry) Comins of Norfolk; Victor and Elizabeth Bourdeau of Texas; Terri and Jeffrey Young of Massena; Kevin and Jacqueline Bourdeau of Texas; Tracy and John Caulfield of Moira; and Jennifer and Michael Ayotte of Rochester; her grandchildren, Erin, Tara, Andrew, Nicholas, Gerald, Bryce, Lacy, Cody, Tori, Jarilyn, Scott, Tyler, Alex, Wyatt, Danielle, Eric, and Jenna, Preston, and Ella; 23 great grandchildren; her sister, Darlene O’Brien of Massena; her brother, Duane Richards of Massena; her stepbrothers, James and Lloyd Simon; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Reynolds and a step-brother, James Simon.
At her request there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Autism Up or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
