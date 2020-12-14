COPENHAGEN – Dawn D. Weller Sotir, 86, formerly of Copenhagen, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Loretto Health & Rehabilitation, Syracuse.
Surviving Dawn are her children, Rosanne Thomas, Solvay, NY; Bruce Weller and wife, Barbara, Aurora, CO; Linda Kelly, Solvay, NY; Larry Weller of Watertown and wife Dawn, of Smithville, NY; and Todd Weller and wife Terri, Watertown, NY. Grandchildren include Steffany Thomas, Crystal D’Agostino, Vanessa Martin, Ashley Miller, Diana Davie, Megan Weller, Brett Weller, Ryan Kelly, Ian Weller, Corey Weller and Cady Weller; and nine great-grandchildren. Dawn is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Suellen and Phil Aubel, Carthage, NY; Bonnie and Robert Giocondo, Florida; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew.
Dawn was born on January 24, 1934 in Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late Imbert and Doris Burdick Schorge. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1952. On August 22, 1952 she married William Weller at Lowville United Methodist Church. The couple made their home on the Number Three Road where they operated a dairy farm for many years. The marriage ended in divorce after 38 years. A marriage to William Sotir ended in divorce. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family.
Dawn worked for Ritz Furniture in Watertown as an interior designer, and later privately for many years.
Funeral services will be held in the spring, with burial in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dawn’s name to the Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, NY; or to the West Lowville Rural Cemetery Association c/o Sylvia Woodhouse, 7546 State Rte. 12, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.