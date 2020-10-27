Dawn Marie Nohle, 49, Haskins, OH, passed Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Flower Hospital, Toledo, OH.
Dawn Marie was born in Watertown, New York March 13, 1971 to Marlin and Barbara Ann Nohle of Belleville and was raised on their family farm. She attended the Union Academy of Belleville, St. Patrick’s, Watertown and graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1988. Dawn furthered her education receiving her master’s degree in English from Bowling Green University in Ohio. She later received her JD of Law from the University of Toledo, Ohio. After graduating she remained in Ohio teaching English and Law at the collegiate level. She was currently working for Churchill, Smith, Rice, Swinkey & Kuhn LLP of Temperance, Michigan.
Dawn is survived by her mother, Barbara Ann J. Nohle, Belleville; her brother and sister-in-law, William (Bill) and Heidi Nohle, Winchester, VA; her nieces Brooke & Emily Nohle; Aunt and Uncles: Ilene & Stan Shelmidine, Lorraine; Clifford & Kay James, Punta Gorda, FL.: Uncle (Godfather) Pete James, Mayville, NY: and numerous cousins. Dawn was predeceased by her father Marlin J. Nohle in January of 2020, Grandparents: James & Sarah Nohle and Clifford & Effie James. Aunts: Carolyn Nohle and Bonnie James (Godmother). Uncle: Rodger James.
A private Memorial Service will be held July 2021 on Lake Chautauqua where Dawn summered as a child with her Grandparents. Spending time with her cousins Rob & Andy James while helping her Grandfather run the family produce stand on Bonny Brooke Farm, Mayville, New York. The family will host a celebration of life following at the family cottage, Camp Mixer, Henderson New York.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
