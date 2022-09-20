Dawn Marie Zermani, 74 of Sun City Center, Florida passed away on September 19, 2022. Funeral services are 11:30 AM, Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Florida National Cemetery, 9201 S/W 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Randy Morris, to officiate. Please visit www.veteransfuenralcrae.com for life story and guest book signing. VETERANS FUENRAL CARE 727-524-9202.
Dawn Marie Zermani
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.