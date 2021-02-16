Dawn Osborne, 66, passed away at her home in the town of LeRay Saturday evening, February 13, 2021.
Dawn was born in Rochester on May 7, 1954, daughter of the late Leonard and Adeline Coleman Marvin, one of thirteen children. She married Douglas E. Osborne in June 1992. She had worked as a waitress at Longway’s Diner, but mostly enjoyed being a wife and mother. She also enjoyed dabbling in all kinds of crafts.
Along with her husband, Doug, Dawn is survived by her four children, Heather (Nathan) Gates, Girard, OH, April Ramo and fiancee Mark Davis, Arnold, MO, Frank Holland, Jr., NC, and Jessica (Michael) Dianna, Adams Center; two stepchildren, Douglas E. (Stacey) Osborne, Jr., Watertown and Roseanne Osborne, Watertown; six grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Ian Holland, Nathan A. Gates, Bryanna (Ken) Heidkamp and their daughter Zelda, and Michael A., Gabriel, and Amaya Dianna; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be at a time and date to be announced at her home later this year. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Dawn’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
