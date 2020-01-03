Deacon Andrew (Andy) Yarchuk, formerly of Watertown, passed December 26, 2019 in Rochester, NY. Deacon Andy was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty, and sons, Andrew M. and David A.; his siblings and his parents. Andrew is survived by daughters, Barbara A. Robbins (Deacon Mark), Webster, NY, Mary A. Ciarkowski (Kevin), Webster, NY; daughter-in-law, Jaye J. (Hanson) Yarchuk of SC; 11 grandchildren and their children; many nieces and nephews.
Andy was a 23 year veteran of the U.S. army, serving as a paratrooper and engineer in the 11th Airborne Division during WWII. After retiring from the army in 1967 Andy worked as a civilian heavy duty mechanic at Fort Drum. Andy, along with wife Betty, was an active member of Holy Family Church and on October 4, 1981 was ordained a Deacon in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. After ordination Andy was assigned to Holy Family Church where he served for many years. He also worked as a full time hospital chaplain at the House of the Good Samaritan and later as a Catholic chaplain at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility (1988 – 2001.)
Andy was a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, was a member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis, and also served in prison and Marriage Encounter ministries throughout New York State. He loved the outdoors, especially spending summers at the family cottage in Cape Vincent. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and feeding any animals that were fortunate enough to pass him by. In 2004 Andy and wife Betty moved to Webster N.Y. to be with family.
A Vigil for Deacon Andy will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 783 Hard Road, Webster, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. A reception in the Church hall is to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 783 Hard Road, Webster, NY 14580, or to the Sisters of Most Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601. To share a memory of Deacon Andy or send a condolence to the family, visit www.newcomerrochester.com.
