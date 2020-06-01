Gouverneur - Dean F. Carr, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Riverledge Health Care in Ogdensburg.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial with military rites will be held in Hailesboro Cemetery.
Dean was born in Lisbon on July 31, 1928, the son of Earl and Dora (Steacy) Carr.
He attended school in Lisbon and received his general equivalency diploma while serving in the United States Army as military police during the Korean War conflict.
Dean worked for St. Joe Mineral Company and retired from Zinc Corporation of America as a mining foreman.
Dean married Lois Easton with whom he raised his family and Lois passed away in 1982.
He married Marcia Ann Sterling on June 1, 1985.
Dean was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycling, gardening, auto mechanics, and taking walks with his beloved dog Shaggy.
He is survived by his wife Marcia, his children Timothy and Cindy of Fowler, James and Kim of Sylvia Lake, Jennifer and Michael Duffy of Watertown, Mitchell and Diane of Gouverneur, Gregory and Christine of Fowler, Patrick and Laura of Fowler, Eric and Kim of Natural Dam, his stepson Ronnie and Darla Lentz of Washington, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dean is also survived by his siblings Howard Carr of Gouverneur, Lura Hill of Edwards, Mary Benware of Fowler, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Lois, his parents, brothers Gerald Carr and Owen Carr, and sister Kathleen Dodds.
Memorial donations in Dean’s memory are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
