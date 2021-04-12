NORWOOD—Graveside services for 53 year old Dean Meindl, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Keeseville, NY. A Calling hour for Dean will be held on Tuesday from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Dean passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home in Norwood. Dean was born in Manhattan to the late Frederick and Gloria Weldon Meindl and was beloved by his many family and friends throughout the SUNMOUNT and NYSARC community. He was a social butterfly, loving to interact with people and loved being the center of attention. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.