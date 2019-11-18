Deane L. Plumadore, 72, of State Rt. 126, Watertown, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Deane was born on October 22, 1947 in Watertown, the son of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He joined the Air Force following graduation and served during the Vietnam War until 1971. A marriage to Lynne Jones Beck ended in divorce. He worked construction before joining the New York State Department of Corrections. He was a Sergeant at Dry Hill for many years before retiring due to his health.
He is survived by one daughter and her husband; Shannon and Eric Thayer of Boonville, his grandchildren, Hannah Hollenbeck of Utica, Lauryn Hollenbeck of Boonville and Ely Thayer of Boonville, a great granddaughter, Kyla McCovery of Utica, his beloved dog, Buddy, four sisters: Marilyn Hickox of Cortland, Ida Steenburgh of Champion, Peg Ashcroft of Carthage and his twin, Diane Knight of Carthage, two brothers: Dan Plumadore of St. Paul’s, NC and Harry Plumadore of Denton, TX, two sisters-in-law, Edna Plumadore of Cortland and Bev Plumadore of Groton and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by four brothers, Joe, Garry, David and Anthony Plumadore Jr. and two sisters, Sue Katherine Ware and Barbara Ann Sebastino.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Old St. James Cemetery, Carthage with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.