I, Deanna L. (Bacon) Smith was born to Robert and Sandra Bacon on September 8, 1975.
Before I was able to meet them, I had an older brother David, and a baby sister Bobbi-Jean, who passed before me. Additionally, gone ahead are my grandparents, and many others. My beloved Roxie girl, my sidekick for 11+ years, passed on April 5, 2023.
On April 30, 2023 I transitioned away from this life, and am survived by many; my loving husband of 14+ years, Robert “Bobby” Smith; my son Dylan Williams; step children Brandon Smith and Brittney (Kevin) Doyle; grandchildren Nolan and Raelynn Doyle; parents Robert and Sandra Bacon; in-laws Robert and Barbara Smith; siblings Scott (Sandy) Rahr, Suzanne (David) LeClair, Vicki (John) Zubrzycki, Rebecca (Ben) Turck; brothers and sisters-in-law Brian (Karen) Smith, Amylyn (Jim) Marley, Cindy (Tony) Rizza; nieces and nephews Katie Rahr, Brandon and Brooke Foster, Zachary, Alex, and Taylor Zubrzycki, Jayden and Jack Turck, Charlie and Lily Smith, Alyssa and Megan Marley, Marissa and Bella Rizza; cousins (and those like sisters), many aunts, uncles, friends and acquaintances; and my very best friend Mandy (Kelly) Zehr and family.
While this is where I should tell you my hobbies, the person I was and all of that … I will say this: I’m not sure I ever really lived, or at least accomplished anything spectacular. I absolutely have had wonderful times and adventures, and so, so many happy moments and different periods of time in life, that I do not take for granted! But I never felt like I made any great contributions nor really found my purpose in this life, until the end perhaps. Given that, I do hope along the way that I made some difference to someone, no matter how seemingly small. The truth is I struggled, as so many do, with mental illness in the form of poor self-vision, depression, and anxiety, which made me withdraw, too many times and for too long. I know all that I missed. The good news – I was learning from my mistakes (sometimes more than once)! I was being shaped, like clay in the Potter’s hands. God was working on me, even when I wasn’t cooperating. We are all works of art in progress.
If I may tell you, all who are reading this: since my stormy rollercoaster ride with Kidney Cancer began in March of 2019, I have been mercifully shown Peace that surpasses understanding given only by God. He has given me clarity, and understanding like I never knew or could have imagined. And this is where I realized all I’ve learned during those valleys in my life. I realize that not everyone believes the same things, and it’s OK!!! Our journeys are as vastly different as we are individuals. But if I may just ask you today, no matter your beliefs – stay positive; look for the good (it’s there even when it’s hard to find!); be kind and compassionate to others; open your hearts so you may hear that still, small voice; find joy; and even when we don’t feel like it or people seem undeserving … love one another.
Calling Hours will be at Iseneker Funeral Home on Sunday, May 7, 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday May 8, 2023 at Salem Christian Fellowship 9586 Beaver Falls, Road, Beaver Falls, NY 13327.
I so appreciate all those who helped me during my cancer journey. So in lieu of flowers, I would ask that you continue helping my family during their time by contributing with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on my obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
I would also be most grateful to help others. Please consider donating to one of our local Cancer Warriors to help them and their families with the ever-growing battle against all forms of this relentless disease; or making a donation to Caring Friends of the Community; Fund for Hope through Lewis County General Hospital; or the Lewis County Humane Society.
Blessings to all, Deanna L. Smith
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
