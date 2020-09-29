Debbie Arline Jones, Pulaski passed to Heave from the bounds of earth on September 24, 2020. She was encircled by family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Phillips, they’d been together 40 years.
Debbie worked at Sealtest for many years, attended OCC and then became a machinist at SealRite for years.
She was and avid organic gardener both edibles and flowers, sharing her bounty. She was a long-term helper to people in need from all walks of life. Debbie also recued and found homes for lots of animals, cats and including a baby skunk. She was generous, donating to many charities including Boys Town, Salvation Army, Homeless Animals, the Syracuse “Shoe Man”, who donates 1000 plus restored shoes annually at Christmas. Oswego County Visually Impaired was grateful for her help for many years at their monthly luncheons. Her family and friends will all miss her, caring, helpful ways and her dimpled smile.
Donations may be made in her honor to; United Friends of Homeless Animals, Oswego County Visually impaired or Oswego County Hospice.
Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
