Debora A. Murphy, 60, of Redfield, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 17, 1958 in Watertown, NY a daughter of Herbert & Mary Katherine Murray Williams, Sr. Debora received her Associates Degree in Psychology from MVCC. She married Thomas J. Murphy on December 18, 1976 in North Syracuse, NY. Debora previously worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nashville Veterans Affairs Hospital, Vanderbilt Medical Center and Oneida Hospital. She most recently was employed as a charge nurse at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. Debora enjoyed riding motorcycles, reading, puzzles and spending time with her family.
Debora is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Murphy, Redfield, NY, three children, Loretta & Thomas Confer, Florence, NY, Christal & Ty DeLoach, Camden, NY, Cory & Laura Murphy, Spring Hill, TN, eight grandchildren, Thomas C. & Courtney Confer, Sr., Tristan & Hanna McNew, Austin Confer, Zachery and Ki’a DeLoach, Abigail, Hayden and Conor Murphy, one great grandson, Thomas C. Confer, Jr., three brothers, Herbert & Claudia Williams, Jr., IN, Joseph and Daniel Williams, both of VA, many nieces and nephews and her special canine companion, Reilly.
Calling hours will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 from the LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 64, Gouverneur, NY 13642. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
