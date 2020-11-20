A graveside service for Deborah A. Clement will be held at 11 am Monday, November 23rd at the North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown. A celebration of life will be held at a day and time to be announced.
Deborah passed away at home Thursday, November 19th under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 70 years old.
Born in Watertown May 9, 1950 she was a daughter to Orlando “Bill” and Mabel Ruth Powell Marconi. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1969. Deborah worked for Great American Grocery Store in Watertown for over 20 years, was a bartender at the American Legion Post 61 for 25 years, a school bus aid for special needs students and worked part time for Sherwood Florist for several years.
Deborah was fondly known as “Bucky”. She loved to shop, frequent casino’s and was an Elvis Presley fan.
She is survived by her husband Douglas Clement, Watertown; son and daughter-in-law, William and Lisa Buck; 3 grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mathew Payne, Abigayle Buck, great-granddaughter, McKinley Shepard; 2 step-sons and their wives, Michael and Melinda Clement, John and Allison Clement, step-grandchildren, Joe Clement, Lauralee Clement, sister Karen (Reggie) Whitton and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Deborah’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.