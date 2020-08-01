Deborah A. Marshall, 70, Watertown, passed away Thursday July 30th, 2020 at her home with her family at her side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The memorial mass will be said at 11am Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Deb is survived by her mother Kathryn St. Amour Marshall, Watertown; her daughter Jessica (Tyler) Marshall Gimmell and her grandson Austin Fisher, all of Minot, No. Dakota; her brother James (Lori) Marshall, Copenhagen; her sister Kathy (Steven) Patchen, Watertown; several nieces and nephews.
Deb was born in Watertown July 8th, 1950, a daughter to the late Homer J. Marshall and Kathryn St. Amour Marshall. She was a 1968 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Jefferson Community College.
She was employed as information clerk with the Fort Drum Military Police, retiring in 2015.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 61 Auxilary and the Eagles Club both in Watertown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.