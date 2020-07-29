Deborah Anne Pearson
Deborah Anne Pearson (Higgins), 69, of Baldwinsville NY passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born in 1951, Deborah was raised in Watertown, NY. She was the daughter of James W. Higgins and Marilyn C. Higgins McQuillen. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1969, received a BA from SUNY Plattsburg in 1973 and later earned a graduate’s degree in English from Syracuse University. Deborah enjoyed a long career teaching both English and Spanish classes primarily through the Syracuse City School District. She ultimately retired from the Huntington Family Center and often spoke fondly of her students and colleagues.
Deborah was a huge part of the Syracuse theater community. Beginning when her father would take her to see Broadway shows, she was hooked and knew it was something she couldn’t live without. Deborah co-founded Syracuse Children’s Theater, Syracuse Civic Theater and later on Rising Stars Children’s Theater. “Kid’s never let you down”. She also helped bring the Syracuse Area Live Theater awards and the Syracuse Area Live Theater Youth awards to life. Deborah leaves behind a legacy both family and friends will cherish through the years.
Deborah is survived by husband Dennis B. Pearson, Baldwinsville, NY and three children who brought her so much pride and joy: Daniel J. Pearson, Jenkintown, PA; Meghan L. Pearson, Medford, MA; and Jennifer E. Pearson, Baldwinsville, NY.
Brother David Higgins and wife Karen, their children Andrea, Justin and wife Tiffany Higgins, St. Petersburg, FL.
A celebration of Deborah’s life and family visitation will take place at a later date due to current restrictions and public health concerns.
A private burial will take place in Watertown, NY for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Deborah can be made to Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS or the ASPCA.
