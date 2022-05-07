Deborah (Duclos) Pryce, formally of Watertown, passed away after a brief illness on March 15 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She was born the day after Thanksgiving on November 26, 1954 to the late Glendon and Paulean Duclos. (Our Mom was able to enjoy her Thanksgiving dinner before heading to the hospital.) She graduated from IHC in 1972 and through BOCES earned her license as a practical nurse. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her mid 20’s, but was still able to work as a nurse for 25 years before the disease forced her to go on disability. Through her working years and disability she was able to keep her sense of humor and felt blessed with the mobility she did have.
In her youth she was a fine bowler but that was taken away by the MS. From the time she was a child she loved the Peanuts cartoons and that continued throughout her life. Her homes were always decorated with various Peanuts characters.
Her marriage to Doug Pryce of Sanford, NC, who survives her, ended in divorce. She is also survived by her son Jason of Sanford. Her loss is also felt by her sisters Brenda Gillen and her husband Jim of Jonesboro, Maine, Donna Wilhelm and husband Bob of Geneva Ohio, and Mary McDonald of Lynchburg, Virginia along with her brother Glen Duclos and his wife Valerie of Essex Junction, Vermont as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. An interment service will be held on May 21 at 2 PM at Glenwood Cemetery in Watertown.
Donations in her name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
